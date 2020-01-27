Ireland's Emily Kay clinches World Cup bronze

Emily Kay has claimed a bronze medal in the Women’s Omnium event at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Milton, Canada.

Ireland's Emily Kay clinches World Cup bronze
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 09:30 AM

Emily Kay has claimed a bronze medal in the Women’s Omnium event at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Milton, Canada.

Emily impressed throughout the four rounds finishing 5th in the Scratch race, 1st in the Tempo, 8th in the Elimination, and 9th in the Points race for a total of 102 points.

The Women’s Omnium was won by Jennifer Valente of the USA on 134 points with Letizia Paternoster of Italy claiming silver on 114 points.

The result topped off a strong showing for Ireland’s Track Cycling squad at the World Cup event. Mark Downey and Fintan Ryan finished 7th in the Men’s Madison to equal the team’s best result of the 2019/20 World Cup season and boost hopes of securing an Olympic qualification slot.

On Sunday evening, the Women’s Madison pairing of Shannon McCurley and Emily Kay further enhanced Ireland’s chances of securing a place on the start line in Tokyo, their 7th place ensuring they remain inside the Olympic qualification zone.

The squad will now turn their attention to the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin from February 26 to March 1.

Results – UCI Track World Cup, Milton, Canada

Women’s Team Pursuit (Alice Sharpe, Kelly Murphy, Lara Gillespie, Emily Kay) – 5th

Women’s Madison (Shannon McCurley, Emily Kay) – 7th

Men’s Madison (Mark Downey, Fintan Ryan) – 7th

Women’s Sprint (Robyn Stewart) – 17th

Women’s Keirin (Robyn Stewart) – 10th

Women’s Omnium (Emily Kay) – 3rd

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportcyclingplace: milton, canadaplace: usaplace: italyplace: tokyoplace: berlinplace: milton,person: emily kayperson: emilyperson: jennifer valenteperson: letizia paternosterperson: mark downeyperson: fintan ryanperson: shannon mccurleyperson: alice sharpeperson: kelly murphyperson: lara gillespieperson: robyn stewartevent: ’s omniumevent: uci track cycling world cupevent: women’s omniumevent: 2019/20 world cupevent: olympicevent: uci track cycling world championshipsevent: uci track world cupevent: keirinorganisation: ireland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices