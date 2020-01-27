Ireland's Emily Kay clinches World Cup bronze

Emily Kay has claimed a bronze medal in the Women’s Omnium event at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Milton, Canada.

Emily impressed throughout the four rounds finishing 5th in the Scratch race, 1st in the Tempo, 8th in the Elimination, and 9th in the Points race for a total of 102 points.

The Women’s Omnium was won by Jennifer Valente of the USA on 134 points with Letizia Paternoster of Italy claiming silver on 114 points.

The result topped off a strong showing for Ireland’s Track Cycling squad at the World Cup event. Mark Downey and Fintan Ryan finished 7th in the Men’s Madison to equal the team’s best result of the 2019/20 World Cup season and boost hopes of securing an Olympic qualification slot.

On Sunday evening, the Women’s Madison pairing of Shannon McCurley and Emily Kay further enhanced Ireland’s chances of securing a place on the start line in Tokyo, their 7th place ensuring they remain inside the Olympic qualification zone.

The squad will now turn their attention to the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin from February 26 to March 1.

Results – UCI Track World Cup, Milton, Canada

Women’s Team Pursuit (Alice Sharpe, Kelly Murphy, Lara Gillespie, Emily Kay) – 5th

Women’s Madison (Shannon McCurley, Emily Kay) – 7th

Men’s Madison (Mark Downey, Fintan Ryan) – 7th

Women’s Sprint (Robyn Stewart) – 17th

Women’s Keirin (Robyn Stewart) – 10th

Women’s Omnium (Emily Kay) – 3rd