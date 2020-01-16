Super League leaders Tralee Warriors facing points deduction

A nightmare week for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors could get worse amid suggestions that they may be stripped of three Super League wins for fielding an illegal player.

Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 17:38 PM
John Coughlan

Basketball Ireland Men’s National Competitions Committee has found that Warriors American Andre Berry, who replaced compatriot Keith Jumper, was not properly registered for three Super League games.

If confirmed, it would mean a six-point deduction for the Super League leaders which would throw the table into turmoil.

Warriors currently sit joint top of the table with Belfast Star but a points deduction would represent a huge blow to Tralee, whose Cup hopes went up in flames against DBS Eanna last weekend.

The club is likely to appeal Basketball Ireland’s recommendation.

Warriors will be desperate to bounce back from that National Cup shock when they host DCU Saints in the Super League tomorrow night (St Mary’s Castleisland, 7.30pm).

courtssportbasketballplace: st mary’s castleislandperson: andre berryperson: keith jumperperson: traleeevent: super leagueevent: national cuporganisation: tralee warriorsorganisation: garveyorganisation: basketball ireland men’s national competitions committeeorganisation: warriorsorganisation: belfast starorganisation: dbs éannaorganisation: basketball irelandorganisation: dcu saints

