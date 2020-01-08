Sexton beats Wilmot with last-shot win in Foley Cup thriller

Edmond Sexton beat Brian Wilmot in the last shot of a Tim Foley Cup tie at Templemartin.

He took advantage of two poor opening shots from Wilmot to raise 70m odds to Desmond’s. Wilmot played his third bowl to the left, to fall almost a bowl behind. He recovered with a big shot to the cottage to win his first lead. He was still just fore after five to light at Slyne’s corner, but Sexton regained the lead with a great bowl away from Slyne’s.

He increased his odds in the next two to O’Riordan’s. Wilmot’s ninth brushed O’Riordan’s wall, but still left him almost a bowl in arrears. The odds changed little as both players played their next bowls to the left. Sexton then went right and Wilmot seized the opening to cut the odds with a big bowl towards the schoolhouse cross.

Sexton regained ground with a super bowl to light at the end of the cross. Wilmot beat this by 35m, which kept him in contention in two more past the stonefield bend. He then got a brilliant bowl to Buttimer’s lane. Sexton’s reply went right and missed it by 25m. It was still all to play for down to the pub cross, where Wilmot led by 35m.

Wilmot won the next exchange by 20m. Sexton closed with a brilliant bowl past the line. Wilmot delivered a nice one too, but it veered left and missed the tip by 30m.

Cian Boyle beat Donncha O’Brien and David Hubbard in the Ballinacurra festive tournament. He was just short of the church in three, while O’Brien and Hubbard were back at Brinny Cross. He set the pace in three more to Perrott’s where he had a bowl on Hubbard, with O’Brien further back in third. He went to the bridge in two more to push his lead to two bowls, with Hubbard still ahead of O’Brien.

He still had two bowls after three more past the Junior C line, with O’Brien edging Hubbard for second. He lost some momentum towards the line, but was still a shot in front, which he retained with a big last bowl. O’Brien had 30m odds on Hubbard for the last shot and held onto second place.

Danny O’Donovan defied a massive last shot from Brian Horgan to win the Dan O’Regan Cup over the Froe Road in Rosscarbery. They both got big opening shots from the graveyard, with O’Donovan just shading it. Donovan increased his lead in the next exchange and added odds with his third. Horgan fought back with brilliant fourth and fifth throws.

O’Donovan’s superior speed pushed him a bowl clear after two more up the rise. He held that lead to the last shot. Horgan played a massive last bowl on the left that went well past the line. O’Donovan missed the line with his reply. He now had 70m to beat on a narrow tricky road, but there was never a doubt once he delivered his bowl.

John Shorten beat Darren Oliver in the last shot in the Hancy Hubbard Cup at Béal na Marbh. He made light in two to go almost a bowl in front. Oliver closed the gap to five metres with a big fourth. Shorten regained his advantage with another good bowl to light at the next bend. He beat Oliver’s great shot to the railing by 100m. He dominated to the end of the straight where he was a bowl in front.

Oliver levelled with a great bowl past the novice line. It was still in play for the last shot. Oliver missed the line with his last one. Shorten, with a 20m advantage, beat it well.

In the Firmount final Aidan O’Brien beat Stephen Looney by over a bowl. He laid the foundations for his win with two big throws to the cross. He continued to set the pace in the next five and raised a bowl. He built on that lead up the hill and stormed home well over a bowl clear.

Adrian O’Driscoll reached the Marsh Road final when he beat David Hourihane by over a bowl. He raised a bowl in a modest seven to Hurley’s bridge and he held it comfortably to the line. Kieran Fitzpatrick beat Michael O’Regan in the Pat O’Halloran Cup final at Rosscarbery. Mark Sheehan beat Shane Shannon in the last shot at Ballinacurra. At Carraig na bhFear Denis Murphy and Shane Cahill beat Pat Scanlon and Simon Buckley in the festive B Final.