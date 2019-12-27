Colbert wants Neptune to sign off the year in style

Coughlan C & S Neptune bid to end the year on a high with victory over Maree tomorrow afternoon.

Colbert wants Neptune to sign off the year in style
Fri, 27 Dec, 2019 - 06:30
John Coughlan

Coughlan C & S Neptune bid to end the year on a high with victory over Maree tomorrow afternoon.

The Cork outfit suffered back to back defeats away to Tralee Warriors and Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin and player-coach Lehmon Colbert is keen to snap that losing streak especially with a Cup semi-final against Griffith College Templeogue looming early next month. Colbert said: “We haven’t thought about the cup semi-final as our total focus is getting a win against Maree and then we are on the road again against UCD Marian.”

Catalonian, Nil Sabata, and victory scholar American Peter Hoffman will be crucial tho home hopes this weekend.

Maree will be no pushovers though with Darin Johnson, Orioles Balsells Plaza along with Irish stars, Paul Freeman and Eoin Rockall, key figures in this campaign.

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions continue their search for a first win and they have another tough task when hosting DCU Saints. Saints - fresh from a win over Killester before the Christmas break - can be difficult opposition when Michael Bonaparte is in full flow and they should gain maximum points.

Moycullen are another side whose league position doesn’t reflect their performances will be hopeful of gaining a second win over Pyrobel Killester when they host the Dubliners at the Kingfisher gym.

Tomorrow: Men’s Super League: Coughlan CandS Neptune v Maree, Neptune Stadium, 3pm; Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v DCU Saints, Colaiste Bride, 5.30pm; Moycullen v Pyrobel Killester, Kingfisher, 7.30pm.

Men’s Division One: IT Carlow Basketball v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12.30pm; Waterford Vikings v Limerick Sports Eagles, WIT, 5pm; EJ Sligo All-Stars v Fr Mathews, Mercy College, 7.30pm.

Sunday: Men’s Division One: Portlaoise Panthers v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig St Marys Sports Hall, 3pm.

More in this section

World 4 x 1 mile relay record attempt How four Irish athletics greats put aside their rivalries for a world record that still stands today
Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
courtssportbasketballplace: kingfisher gymplace: neptune stadiumplace: st marys sports hallperson: colbertperson: killorglinperson: lehmon colbertperson: nil sabataperson: peter hoffmanperson: darin johnsonperson: paul freemanperson: eoin rockallperson: michael bonaparteevent: christmasevent: super leagueorganisation: neptuneorganisation: coughlan c & s neptuneorganisation: mareeorganisation: corkorganisation: tralee warriorsorganisation: keaneorganisation: griffith college templeogueorganisation: ucdorganisation: oriolesorganisation: abbey seals dublin lionsorganisation: dcu saintsorganisation: saintsorganisation: killesterorganisation: moycullenorganisation: pyrobel killesterorganisation: dublinersorganisation: coughlan candsorganisation: colaiste brideorganisation: kingfisherorganisation: it carloworganisation: scotts lakersorganisation: st pauls killarneyorganisation: waterford vikingsorganisation: limerick sports eaglesorganisation: ej sligo all-starsorganisation: fr mathewsorganisation: mercy collegeorganisation: portlaoise panthers

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices