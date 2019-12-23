Cairns the hero as Belfast Star outshine Warriors

Belfast Star produced their best performance of the season to defeat Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 84-81 in a thrilling Men’s Super League clash at De La Salle College on Saturday night.

There was little to choose between the teams for long periods, but a late CJ Fulton three-pointer ensured the hosts edged into a 41-40 interval lead.

Both sides continued to trade baskets in the second half and level at 78-78 with two minutes remaining, a stunning Keelan Cairns three-pointer swung the advantage to Star.

The Tralee side had one opportunity to level the game but Paul Dick’s shot rimmed out.

Star coach Adrian Fulton praised his troops for the manner in which they closed out the game. “It was a terrific game of basketball. All the way through it ebbed and flowed; it was very close. I don’t think more than seven points separated us at any stage. I’m thrilled with our fellas.

“Tralee aren’t going to lose many games, so we really needed to take this opportunity to give ourselves a chance going into the new year.

“There’s still a long way to go, but we are in the mix.”

Eanna remain at the summit of the Men’s Super League as they easily accounted for Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 90-71 before a capacity attendance at the Killorglin Sports complex.

The Kerry venue has hosted some memorable games this season but on this occasion, Killorglin were outgunned by the rampant Dublin side.

With a cup semi-final against Tralee Warriors looming in January, this win will give Eanna the perfect boost going into the Christmas break, according to coach Darren McGovern.

“We are very happy with our league form and now we must stay focused as January will be a huge month for us on all counts,” said McGovern.

In the Dublin derby, UCD Marian easily accounted for Griffith College Templeogue 96-84 with American Mike Garrow leading their scoring on 24 points.