Cork ace Allen on cusp of securing F4 Championship title

Cork racing ace Lucca Allen is on the cusp of outright victory in the F4 SEA Championship with Finland’s Elias Seppanen standing between the Shanagarry driver and his first FIA title.

The duo will battle for supremacy this weekend in the four events that constitute the final round of the series at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

The track has been a happy hunting ground for Allen, on the penultimate round a few weeks ago he enjoyed his best ever weekend in SEA with three wins and a second place.

That allowed him to narrow the gap to Seppanen to 28 points, it gets even better when dropped scores taken into account as it puts Allen eight points ahead.

With four races and a total of 107 points on offer, it’s all to play for but any error will have a huge impact on the title ambitions of both drivers.

Allen will look to his last event for inspiration.

“I’m excited for sure but I also have a lot of experience now,” said Allen.

I am carrying great momentum from the last round of races and hopefully, I will get the job done. I am leading with dropped rounds taken into account so I need to stay ahead of Elias.

Throughout the season Allen and Seppanen have shown a quicker turn of pace than the remainder of the grid.

Third paced Muizz Musuaffa is 172 points adrift of Allen and out of the reckoning, however, he and others could play their part especially if they manage to split the top duo, in that case Allen will be hoping to be the main benefactor.

“We have about 30 minutes of free practice today (Friday) and then it’s straight into qualifying. There is one race tomorrow and then the other three races on Sunday.

Yes, emotions will run high for sure this weekend but the main thing is to avoid trouble and do the best I can.

Allen is not the only Motorsport Ireland licence holder on the grid after Baltinglass driver Max Hart (18) accepted an invitation from championship supremo Peter Thompson to compete in this final round.

Hart was a runner-up in this year’s Young Driver Of The Year award.

Meanwhile, Allen is looking ahead to next season irrespective of what happens this weekend.

“I will be making the step up to Formula 3 next year, but I am not sure where or what championship it will be, hopefully it will all be sorted some time in February.”

Elsewhere, competitors in all events under the jurisdiction of Motorsport Ireland will be eligible for a free entry in 2020.

The chief executive officer of the governing body Leo Hassett made the announcement at the MIS Motorsport Champions of Irish Motorsport Awards ceremony this week.

The draw will be made on the Monday prior to the event and will be based on the list submitted by the organising club. Motorsport Ireland confirmed that they will cover the entry by refunding clubs after they submit their returns.

Clubs will receive notification and details of the process next week.