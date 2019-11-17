Joe Nevin happy to face Farmer on his home patch

Olympic finalist John Joe Nevin wants a shot at an American idol after posting a career-best victory at London’s York Hall on Saturday.

Joe Nevin happy to face Farmer on his home patch
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 21:58 PM
Bernard O’Neill

Olympic finalist John Joe Nevin wants a shot at an American idol after posting a career-best victory at London’s York Hall on Saturday.

The undefeated Mullingar super feather improved to 14 wins and collected the WBA International title after beating Freddy Fonseca on a unanimous decision.

He’s now targeting Philadelphia’s IBF champion Tevin ‘American Idol’ Farmer after flooring the Nicaraguan southpaw in the second round en route to a 99-90,97-92, 97-92 verdict.

“Tevin Farmer would be my preferred choice. He’s from Philly where I was based for the start of my pro career,” said Nevin.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Michael Carruth reckons defending featherweight champion Patryk Adamus will only get better at the National Elites at the National Stadium. The Drimnagh BC battler beat Laois’ Christian Cekiso on a 3-2 split decision on Saturday night in a repeat of last February’s final which Adamus also won 3-2.

“We’re taking it one fight at a time. He (Adamus) reminds me of myself sometimes. I always say that the toughest fight in any Championships is your first fight,” said Carruth, who is working Adamus’ corner.

“I mean Olympics, worlds, nationals, it’s your first fight of a season that’s always the toughest because you’re questioning yourself, ‘am I fit enough, am I sharp enough, have I done enough work?’ We obviously boxed that lad (Cekiso) in the final and he’s a good kid, he has all the merits.”

Antrim’s Commonwealth finalist Aidan Walsh beat Galway’s defending champion Kieran Molloy on a 4-1 split decision in Saturday’s quarter-finals.

The elites resume tonight at the National Stadium. Sixteen bouts will be decided ahead of Wednesday’s second batch of semi-finals and Friday’s finals.

More in this section

Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
dbfvc7 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
courtssportboxingplace: london’s york hallplace: philadelphiaplace: phillyplace: national stadiumperson: joe nevinperson: farmerperson: john joe nevinperson: freddy fonsecaperson: tevinperson: tevin farmerperson: nevinperson: michael carruthperson: patryk adamusperson: christian cekisoperson: adamusperson: carruthperson: adamus’person: cekisoperson: aidan walshperson: kieran molloyevent: olympicevent: olympicsevent: antrimorganisation: laois’

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices