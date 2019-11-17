Joe Nevin happy to face Farmer on his home patch

Olympic finalist John Joe Nevin wants a shot at an American idol after posting a career-best victory at London’s York Hall on Saturday.

The undefeated Mullingar super feather improved to 14 wins and collected the WBA International title after beating Freddy Fonseca on a unanimous decision.

He’s now targeting Philadelphia’s IBF champion Tevin ‘American Idol’ Farmer after flooring the Nicaraguan southpaw in the second round en route to a 99-90,97-92, 97-92 verdict.

“Tevin Farmer would be my preferred choice. He’s from Philly where I was based for the start of my pro career,” said Nevin.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Michael Carruth reckons defending featherweight champion Patryk Adamus will only get better at the National Elites at the National Stadium. The Drimnagh BC battler beat Laois’ Christian Cekiso on a 3-2 split decision on Saturday night in a repeat of last February’s final which Adamus also won 3-2.

“We’re taking it one fight at a time. He (Adamus) reminds me of myself sometimes. I always say that the toughest fight in any Championships is your first fight,” said Carruth, who is working Adamus’ corner.

“I mean Olympics, worlds, nationals, it’s your first fight of a season that’s always the toughest because you’re questioning yourself, ‘am I fit enough, am I sharp enough, have I done enough work?’ We obviously boxed that lad (Cekiso) in the final and he’s a good kid, he has all the merits.”

Antrim’s Commonwealth finalist Aidan Walsh beat Galway’s defending champion Kieran Molloy on a 4-1 split decision in Saturday’s quarter-finals.

The elites resume tonight at the National Stadium. Sixteen bouts will be decided ahead of Wednesday’s second batch of semi-finals and Friday’s finals.