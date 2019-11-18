Triton buckle up again for National Championship

Triton Showers are to remain as title sponsors of the National Rally Championship next season. The firm had announced plans to finish the deal this year but the unexpected, welcomed U-turn was announced at the annual awards ceremony over the weekend.

Triton Showers MD Kevin Barrett admitted the decision to remain on board “was something that happened at the last minute really. We felt that we just couldn’t walk away and leave the championship without a sponsor. When Declan (Tumilty, chair of the national championship committee) informed me that there was no sponsor on-board for 2020, things took on a new dimension and it all happened very quickly.

I set up a conference call with our people in Triton UK and gave them details of the package that we could go forward with and, in fairness, they went for it straight away.

During their five-year tenure as sponsors, there were five different champions: Donegal’s Donagh Kelly (Ford Focus WRC), Clonmel’s Roy White, Monaghan’s Sam Moffett, Donegal’s Declan Boyle, and Monaghan’s Josh Moffett, all in Ford Fiesta WRCs.

The 2020 series will consist of seven rounds with the best six scores to count. The series will begin with the Mayo Rally in early March and will conclude with the Donegal Harvest Rally in October.

The 2020 Triton Showers National Rally Championship will consist of the following events: Mayo Rally (March 8); Circuit of Kerry (April 5); Carlow Rally (May 10); Cavan Rally (May 24); Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally (August 9); Clare Rally (September 13); and the Donegal Harvest Rally (October 10).

Elsewhere, newly crowned Five Star Catering National Loose Surface Autocross Champion Mountmellick’s Anthony Culleton (Semog) capped a fine season with victory in the last round of the series at the Birr Loose Surface Autocross at the Gravel Park near Moneygall.

Punching his winning time on the second run, he had no need for a third run as none of his rivals beat his time of 1 minute 52.16 seconds.

All through the event that also counted as a round of the Barrett Transport Munster Autocross Championship, Rossmore’s Fachtna McCarthy (Semog) was his closest rival. The West Cork driver finished some four seconds behind in second in a season’s best result and was followed by the similar Semog of Wexford’s Paul Furlong, who stretched his lead in the Munster series.

Vicarstown’s Dermot O’Riordan (Semog) was fourth. Drimoleague’s Gary Lordan (Honda Civic) was best in the two-wheel drive saloon category.