Road bowling: Daly downs Murphy in exciting O’Connell-Dullea Cup tussle

Gary Daly showed impressive form in his two bowls of odds win over All-Ireland champion Aidan Murphy in the O’Connell-Dullea Cup at Ballygurteen.

He opened with two big bowls to clear sight, which gave him almost a bowl of odds. He delivered his third to the right but it rubbed at the new house. Murphy beat that by 40m to keep the lead well under a bowl. Daly went close to the women’s lane with a big fourth, which put him a full bowl clear. He had 50m over a bowl after his next.

Murphy then got a big seventh to the avenue which knocked the bowl by ten metres. He kept the lead just under a bowl in the next two shots. Daly pushed almost two clear with a great throw towards O’Donovan’s bend. He didn’t build on this in his next two, leaving the door slightly ajar for Murphy at the junior line.

Murphy needed to make the bridge to close the gap, but he played his bowl to the left and just beat Daly’s tip. Daly hit back with a brilliant 14th to sight past the bridge. This put him well over two clear and ended the contest.

Kevin Ruby is Munster Vintage (Over-60) B champion following a bowl of odds win over Dinny Nyhan at Crookstown. He had 30m odds after three to the layby and increased that to 50m in the next two to light at the first bend. Nyhan won his first lead after his sixth bowl rubbed to light at the castle. Ruby should have beaten that put played his reply too far left. Nyhan won the next exchange by 40m.

Ruby regained the lead with his next as Nyhan’s reply fell left just hind of the tip. Nyhan won the next exchange by 20m. He increased his odds with a great tenth, but lost most of his gains in the next shot. Ruby led again after 12 and had 40m odds after his next. Nyhan played a great bowl past the next bend. Ruby replied with a super shot, which Nyhan missed to fall a bowl behind. Ruby sealed it with another big one to just short of the line.

Clíodhna Ní Laoire beat Elaine Connolly in the last shot of the Munster Junior ladies final at Crookstown. Connolly won the first shot, but Ní Laoire got a brilliant second to raise almost a bowl. Connolly levelled after four. Ní Laoire raised the bowl again and held it past the castle. Connolly knocked the bowl with a great second last. Ní Laoire then missed the line, but she held on for a comfortable win as Connolly didn’t get a big last one.

Rosscarbery hosted a nine score Mount Carmel Saoirse benefit series against the Navan Road club from Armagh.

Michéal O’Sullivan gave Rosscarbery the first win on Saturday when he beat Eoin Hughes by two bowls. The early exchanges were close, with Hughes just fore after two through the Mill cross. O’Sullivan reached the flower beds in three with Hughes extending his lead. O’Sullivan won his first lead with his fourth, but here was still little in it past the priest’s house.

That changed when O’Sullivan played a brilliant seventh bowl to light at the bottom of Barry’s hill. That pushed him close to two bowls clear as Hughes just beat it in nine. He held that lead up the straight. He got another incredible bowl to Barry’s boreen to take his lead over two bowls. He consolidated that lead in his next two towards the line.

Navan Road won Sunday’s feature when David Devlin scorched to the line in eleven, having led Declan O’Donovan all the way.

He got the better of the good opening shots to the Mill cross and shaded the shots past the flower beds. They made light past the priest’s house in four and they were both out light at the foot of Barry’s hill in seven. Devlin extended his lead up the straight and onto Barry’s boreen. He increased his lead to the guesthouse and beat the line in 11.

Jimmy O’Driscoll beat Craig Moynihan in the last shot in the Hancy Hubbard Cup at Béal na Marbh. Moynihan shaded the first four to the white house. O’Driscoll won his first lead with his next to the top of the hill. There was nothing between them to the last shots. O’Driscoll played a massive last bowl to light past the line, which Moynihan missed by 80m.