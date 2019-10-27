Ireland in pole position to qualify for Cricket World Cup

Ireland have moved closer to qualifying for next year's T20 Cricket World Cup.

Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 14:34 PM
Digital Desk staff

Jersey caused an upset today beating Oman by 14 runs so the Irish finish ahead of them at the top of Group B with a superior run rate.

Ireland had booked a place in the play-offs of the T20 World Cup qualifiers yesterday with a crushing eight-wicket win over Nigeria in Abu Dhabi.

Nigeria were restricted to 66 for nine as Craig Young returned a T20 international career-best of four for 13 and Mark Adair took two for 10.

Oman, however, have missed out on topping the group after their 14-run loss to Jersey today.

There is one match left in the group between Canada and the United Arab Emirates tonight, and a big win for either team will see them overtake Ireland and send them into the play-offs.

