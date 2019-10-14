EY Hockey League: C of I and Quins off to impressive starts

Both Cork C of I and Harlequins made the best possible start to their men’s EY Hockey League Division Two campaigns with wins over Dublin sides.

For Quins in Pool B, their maiden tie on this stage ended in a 3-2 win over Clontarf, following last weekend’s win over Corinthian. Brian Hayes-Curtin pounced for a first quarter lead. John Mullins and John Whyte exchanged second quarter efforts but the game hinged on a David Palmer penalty stroke saved by Davyn Keuter in the second half. Julian Dale’s strike rendered Luke Hayden’s reply academic.

In Pool A, C of I — relegated from the top table — were rescued by Rob Sweetnam and Kevin O’Dea as they overturned a 1-0 deficit against Railway Union to win 2-1. Railway led via Michael Fulham. But C of I plugged away with Sweetnam nailing a powerful drag-flick before O’Dea won it.

A Fionn O’Leary double giving Bandon a 2-0 win over UCC in the Charity Cup.

In the EY Hockey League, Andy Williamson’s hat-trick helped Lisnagarvey crush national champions Three Rock Rovers 6-0 at Hillsborough.

In the women’s competition, UCC’s Irish Senior Cup dream ended at the quarter-final stage in Belfast, losing 5-1 to Pegasus. Former Irish captain Alex Speers netted a hat trick. Pegs join Loreto, UCD and surprise package Corinthian in next week’s final four.

The students did bounce back, though, to win their first EY Hockey League Division 2 tie on Sunday with a 2-1 success in Galway.

Cork C of I were undone in the other pool by Corinthian 3-2. Emma Rumley and Amy Roberts scored for the Garryduff side but Milly Lynch won it for Corinthian. C of I were frustrated as they felt they should have been awarded a penalty stroke in the dying moments.