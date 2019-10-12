Rhys McClenaghan wins bronze at World Championships

Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 18:53 PM
Digital Desk staff

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan has made history by winning a medal at the World Gymnastics Championships.

The 20-year-old won the bronze medal with a score of 15.4 after his pommel horse routine - finishing just 0.1 behind the eventual winner Max Whitlock.

It adds to the European and Commonwealth medals he secured in 2018.

Chih-Kai Lee of Chinese Taipei took the silver medal with a score of 15,433, finishing above the Newtownards man due to his routine having a higher degree of difficulty.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross offered his congratulations to McClenaghan.

“I am delighted to congratulate Rhys McClenaghan on his fantastic achievement in winning bronze in the Men’s Pommel-Horse Final at the World Championships in Stuttgart," he said.

"Rhys is an inspiration to many young gymnasts throughout Ireland who aspire to represent their country. I would like to wish him continued success in the future and I look forward to seeing him compete at the highest level for many years to come.”

