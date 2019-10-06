Late Dale strike secures Cup win for Quins

Julian Dale’s last-minute goal earned Cork Harlequins a memorable 2-1 win over Corinthian in the Irish Senior Cup as the Munster Division One side knocked out EY Hockey League opposition at Farmers’ Cross.

The Irish international fired into the top right corner to crown the win which their hard work deserved.

David Howard had given the Dubliners the lead from the penalty spot in the third quarter following a mix-up between John Hobbs and David Palmer.

But Quins were knocking on the door long before they equalised via Ross Bailey’s penalty corner rebound with nine minutes to go, a sharply taken tomahawk strike.

And, with time up, they won a series of corners with Dale stepping up for the winner, setting up a second-round date against Glenanne.

It continues Quins’ resurgence following some lean years since winning the Senior Cup back in 2012.

Indeed, the win was largely down to the young guns they have nurtured with teenagers like Bailey, Andrew Dale, Ben Roberts, Jack O’Meara and Michael Holland all to the fore.

They shone in the absence of both Mark Black and Brian Hayes-Curtin – who were both forced to withdraw the night before the tie – as well as Rob Hobbs and Jason Black.

It gives them a strong boost ahead of their EYHL Division Two debut next weekend against Clontarf as they look to continue their progress back toward the national stage.

Elsewhere, Bandon came unstuck 2-3 against Railway Union at home.

They had fallen 2-0 behind to goals from Michael Fulham and Jeremy McKeever before David Smith and Ethan Hamilton tied the game up at the three-quarter stage only for Hugo Heisterkamp to grab the winner with his first Railway goal.

Elsewhere, Mossley beat Dublin University to set up a second-round date with Cork C of I while Monkstown and UCD also advanced from the first round games.

In the Euro Hockey League, Three Rock Rovers recorded a first ever knock-out win for an Irish club when they beat Scotland’s Grange 5-0 on Saturday before bowing out a day later 4-2 to the 2017 champions Rot-Weiss Koln.

In the women’s Irish Senior Cup, UCC secured the bragging rights and the quarter-final berth on offer at Garryduff when they beat Cork C of I 3-1 courtesy of goals from Elva Kerr, Christina Dring and Aoife Collins.

Dring started the run as UCC held a 2-0 half-time lead before Hannah Honner won a stroke which Mel Ryan converted but Collins clinched the tie in the third quarter.

The students’ reward is a long trip to Belfast to meet Pegasus – 2-0 winners over Ballymoney – in the last eight.

Banbridge, Corinthian, Railway Union and Pembroke all recorded away wins, too, with Loreto the only side to prevail on home turf from the eight games on display.

They did so via a 4-2 shoot-out after they recovered from 2-0 down to tie 2-2 with Belfast Harlequins.