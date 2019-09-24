Tampa Bay open up narrow lead over Cleveland with comeback win against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the Cleveland Indians by the finest of margins in the race for the final American League wild card spot after fighting back to beat the Boston Red Sox.

Tampa Bay open up narrow lead over Cleveland with comeback win against Red Sox
Tue, 24 Sep, 2019 - 10:46
Press Association

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the Cleveland Indians by the finest of margins in the race for the final American League wild card spot after fighting back to beat the Boston Red Sox.

The Rays were trailing 4-0 but rallied with a six-run fourth inning as Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames all found the fence.

Avisail Garcia then recorded a one-run RBI double in the sixth to seal a 7-4 win as the Rays claimed a 0.5 game lead over Cleveland.

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays battled through 15 innings before Anthony Alford’s first MLB home run gave the Canadian side an 11-10 win.

Toronto forced extra innings with a Vladimir Guerrero Junior RBI single in the ninth and Alford the found the fence with two outs to claim the victory.

The Washington Nationals currently occupy the top National League wild card spot after sealing a 7-2 win over Philadelphia, a result which all but puts the Phillies out of the post-season race.

Also on Monday, Jorge Alfaro hit two homers in a 8-4 win for the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets, and the Arizona Diamondbacks fell to the St Louis Cardinals 9-7.

More in this section

Jonathan Afolabi and Lorenzo Pirola 13/10/2020 Dream very much alive for Ireland U21s despite defeat, manager Jim Crawford insists
World 4 x 1 mile relay record attempt How four Irish athletics greats put aside their rivalries for a world record that still stands today
Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
courtssportbaseball

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices