Tampa Bay open up narrow lead over Cleveland with comeback win against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the Cleveland Indians by the finest of margins in the race for the final American League wild card spot after fighting back to beat the Boston Red Sox.

The Rays were trailing 4-0 but rallied with a six-run fourth inning as Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames all found the fence.

Avisail Garcia then recorded a one-run RBI double in the sixth to seal a 7-4 win as the Rays claimed a 0.5 game lead over Cleveland.

to hit bombs! pic.twitter.com/onFGDKBlm1 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 24, 2019

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays battled through 15 innings before Anthony Alford’s first MLB home run gave the Canadian side an 11-10 win.

Toronto forced extra innings with a Vladimir Guerrero Junior RBI single in the ninth and Alford the found the fence with two outs to claim the victory.

The Washington Nationals currently occupy the top National League wild card spot after sealing a 7-2 win over Philadelphia, a result which all but puts the Phillies out of the post-season race.

Also on Monday, Jorge Alfaro hit two homers in a 8-4 win for the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets, and the Arizona Diamondbacks fell to the St Louis Cardinals 9-7.