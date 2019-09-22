Free agent Antonio Brown ‘will not be playing in the NFL any more’

Former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has said he will never play in the NFL again.

Free-agent Brown has been accused of rape and making an unwanted sexual advance, in addition to sending threatening text messages related to the allegations.

The 31-year-old, who denies the accusations,

Read More:

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime,” tweeted Brown.

The controversial player only signed with Super Bowl champions the Patriots on September 9, two days after being released by the Raiders without playing a game.

Brown has also lost sponsorship deals with his new helmet manufacturer Xenith and sportswear company Nike in the wake of the allegations.