Odell Beckham Jr’s Cleveland Browns trounce New York Jets

The New York Jets had a night to forget as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and his Cleveland Browns ran out 23-3 winners in New Jersey.

Tue, 17 Sep, 2019 - 12:28
Press Association

Beckham Jr made the most of his first time back at MetLife Stadium – where he spent five seasons with the New York Giants – by running for 161 yards with six receptions.

He racked up 89 of those yards in a scything career-long run that ended with a touchdown, while he also hauled in a throw from Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield with one hand on almost exactly the same spot where his celebrity began with a similar catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

The perennial cellar-dwelling Browns improved on their week one 13-43 loss to the Tennessee Titans, while the Jets – already without starting quarterback Sam Darnold due to mononucleosis – lost back-up signal-caller Trevor Siemian to an ankle injury and must now rely on sixth-round pick Luke Falk who was signed from the practice squad on Monday.

