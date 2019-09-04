Suzuki hits three-run homer in mammoth ninth inning as Nationals beat Mets

Kurt Suzuki was the man in Washington as his three-run homer capped a seven-run ninth inning and ensured his Nationals beat the New York Mets 11-10.

Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 08:34 AM
Press Association

The home team were down by six in the ninth but managed to secure the walk-off courtesy of Suzuki in the largest ninth-inning comeback in Washington history.

Mike Trout’s 44th homer of the year, hammered deep into left field at Oakland, was not enough to stop his Los Angeles Angels losing 5-7 to the Oakland Athletics.

The Arizona Diamondbacks were 2-1 victors over the San Diego Padres, the Kansas City Royals closed out the Detroit Tigers 6-5 and the Chicago Cubs finished 6-1 over the Seattle Mariners.

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Houston Astros 4-2, the Atlanta Braves won 7-2 over the Toronto Blue Jays and the Pittsburgh Pirates lost 4-5 to the Miami Marlins.

The Baltimore Orioles got a rare win by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in Florida, but later lost 2-0 to the home side.

The Cleveland Indians and the Boston Red Sox both lost 5-6 to the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins, respectively, while the St Louis Cardinals finished 1-0 over the San Francisco Giants.

The New York Yankees hit back at the Texas Rangers for ending their run of scoring in 220 consecutive games the previous day, thrashing the visitors 10-1 an Yankee Stadium.

The Cincinatti Reds could only manage two runs to the visiting Philadelphia Phillies’ six and the Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 in Los Angeles.

