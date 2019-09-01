Showjumper Kevin Babington remains in hospital after New York fall

Irish showjumper Kevin Babington remains in hospital in New York following a fall when competing at the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Long Island on Friday.

The Tipperary rider, who is nowadays resident in Pennsylvania, was airlifted by Suffolk County Police to Stony Brook University Hospital in Long Island after the fall which occurred while he was contesting a grand prix qualifier with one of his top mounts Shorapur. He has since been transferred to New York University Langone Medical Center in Manhattan.

It is believed his injuries are not life-threatening. A statement from his family said that he had suffered a spinal cord neck injury. He was said to be conscious and grateful for the many messages of support that had flooded in. It is not known at this stage if the injury will prove life-changing for the Irish rider.

It is believed the horse was not seriously injured in the fall.

From Carrick-On-Suir, Babington was a member of the Irish team which competed at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004 where he finished in a share of fourth place in the individual competition with Carling King. The pairing had been on a number of nations cup-winning teams the previous year. Babington and Carling King finished in eighth place at the world championships in Spain in 2002. The previous year he was a member of the Irish team which won gold at the European Championships.

In more recent years he has competed almost entirely on the American circuit. In July he recored a unique treble at the Lake Placid Horse Show in New York when taking the top three places in the Grand Prix with Shorapur, Super Chilled and Mark Q respectively.

Apart from a facility in Allentown, New Jersey he also has a base in Florida where he competes during the winter season. Just days ago his Florida facility was offering shelter to owners whose horses may have needed protection from the impending hurricane.

He is a resident of Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania with his wife Dianna and daughters Gwyneth and Marielle.