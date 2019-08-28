Reigning champ Puspure into semi-finals of World Rowing Championships

Reigning champion Sanita Puspure has booked her place in the semi-finals at the World Rowing Championships.

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 15:01 PM

Reigning champion Sanita Puspure has booked her place in the semi-finals at the World Rowing Championships.

The 37-year-old has won her quarter-final in the women's single sculls in Austria.

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were also first in their lightweight men's double sculls quarter.

While the womens' pair of Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska and the men's boat of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne can also look forward to semi-finals.

And Gary O’Donovan advanced from his lightweight men's singles sculls quarter-final after finishing in third place.

person: sanita puspure
person: paul o'donovan
person: fintan mccarthy
person: aileen crowley
person: monika dukarska
person: philip doyle
person: ronan byrne
person: gary o'donovan
event: world rowing championships
place: austria

