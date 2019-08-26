Gary O'Donovan wins through to World Rowing Championship quarter-finals

Gary O'Donovan has earned a place in the quarter-finals at the World Rowing Championships.

The Skibbereen rower won the repechage of the lightweight men's single sculls this morning in Austria.

That quarter-final will take place on Wednesday.

The Irish crew of Hugh Sutton, Ryan Ballantine, Miles Taylor, and Jake McCarthy finished fourth in their heat of the lightweight men's quadruple sculls.

They'll have to navigate tomorrow's repechage if they're to reach the A-final.

The Men's Pair of Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll must content themselves with a place in Thursday's E-final after finishing third in their repechage today.