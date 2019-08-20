Outclassed Ireland now face relegation battle

Ireland 0 - Germany 5

Ireland’s men have two huge tussles ahead of them to stay in the top tier of European hockey after their 5-0 loss to Germany in Antwerp.

Two early concessions left Ireland chasing the game. Needing a win to nab a place in the semi-finals, coach Alexander Cox withdrew goalkeeper Jamie Carr for the last six minutes for an extra outfielder in a last ditch bid to comeback.

But it backfired and Germany struck three more times. The early goals, though, repeated the horror opening against the Netherlands in game one, again giving the side a mountain to climb.

“We really have to learn our lessons and learn them pretty fast,” Conor Harte said. “We can’t concede so early.”

The result means Ireland are in the four-team relegation pool alongside Wales, England, and Scotland all carrying one point through. The bottom two will be relegated.

IRELAND:

M Ingram, J Jackson, J Bell, E Magee, K Shimmins, S O’Donoghue, M Robson, B Walker, D Walsh, P Gleghorme, C Harte.

Subs: T Cross, S Murray, J Duncan, L Cole, S Loughrey, S Cole, J Carr.

GERMANY:

V Aly, M Muller, M Grambusch, L Windfeder, M Haner, T Herzbruch, C Ruhr, M Zwicker, F Fuchs, T Oruz, J Grosse

Subs: N Wellen, D Nguyen, T Grambusch, D Linnekogel, F Weinke, M Hellwig, T Walter