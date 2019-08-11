Bianca Andreescu wins Rogers Cup after Serena Williams retires injured

Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian winner of the Rogers Cup in the Open era after Serena Williams was forced to retire during the early exchanges of the final in Toronto.

Bianca Andreescu wins Rogers Cup after Serena Williams retires injured
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 21:16 PM
Press Association

Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian winner of the Rogers Cup in the Open era after Serena Williams was forced to retire during the early exchanges of the final in Toronto.

Hometown favourite Andreescu gave the Canadian faithful plenty of reasons to get excited as she progressed to her third WTA final of the season against the 23-time grand slam champion.

Williams was under pressure from the start as she survived break point in the opening game of the match before Andreescu surged into a 3-1 lead inside 19 minutes.

However, the American was unable to continue as she returned to her chair after the fourth game and was forced to retire due to an upper back injury, which saw the 37-year-old reduced to tears.

Andreescu consoled Williams after her retirement was confirmed as the emerging teenager lifted her second title of the campaign in front of her home crowd.

There has not been a home winner of the event – which first took place in 1892 – since Faye Urban defeated Vicki Berner in an all-Canadian final in 1969.

Andreescu, reported on wtatennis,com, said on court: “I’m speechless right now. I’m the first Canadian to make the final and win this tournament since 1969.

“This week has not been easy, I’ve had many many tough matches, and especially what I’ve been through the last two months hasn’t been easy. I kept telling myself never give up.”

Andreescu – who was born in Thornhill, which is situated less than 15 miles north of Toronto – was making her first appearance since the French Open second round due to a right shoulder injury.

The 19-year-old, who defeated two top-10 players en route to the final, will break into the world’s top 20 for the first time in her career on Monday.

More in this section

Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
dbfvc7 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
courtssporttennisplace: torontoplace: thornhillperson: bianca andreescuperson: serena williamsperson: andreescuperson: williamsperson: faye urbanperson: vicki bernerperson: biancaandreescuserenawilliamsaug2019b_large.jpgevent: rogers cupevent: french openorganisation: wtatennis,

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices