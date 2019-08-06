Joe Ward set for first professional fight in October

Two-time world amateur silver medallist Joe Ward will have his first professional boxing bout in October.

The 25-year-old Westmeath southpaw has signed a contract to be co-promoted by Lou DiBella and Ken Casey, with DiBella saying the plan is to make Ward a world title contender within three years.

He will be trained by Buddy McGirt and Jimmy Payne, with his preparations to be split between New York and Ireland.

Ward is hoping to follow Katie Taylor's path in becoming world champion while primarily boxing in the US.

He said: "Katie's been very successful in everything that she has done, in amateur and now as a professional.

"It would be great to achieve some of what she has achieved, but it's definitely a great opportunity to go over to America and showcase my skill and what I can really do."