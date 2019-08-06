Major League Baseball review: Yankees run record and Giants fielder's Superman impression

The New York Yankees have set a new record for the most home runs hit at an opposing team’s ballpark in a season, smashing five homers in a 9-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles to take their 2019 total at Camden Yards to 32.

New York’s Mike Tauchman set the record of 30 home runs via an opposite-field long ball in the fifth inning, the first of his two homers on the night.

The Yankees now have 13 straight victories on the road in Baltimore, and may add to that total and their home-run record with another two games at Camden Yards in the coming days.

In Pittsburgh, Christian Yelich snapped the Milwaukee Brewers’ four-game losing streak with a pair of blasts to help his team to a 9-7 win over the Pirates.

The reigning National League MVP opened the Brewers’ scorecard with his 38th homer of the season, and followed it in the ninth inning by knocking the ball out of PNC Park.

Miguel Sano came off the bench in Minneapolis and helped his Minnesota Twins to their 70th win of the season as they defeated the Atlanta Braves 5-3 at the death.

Sano was surrounded by Braves as the slugger earned a two-run walk-off homer that allowed the Twins to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees and the Houston Astros in this season’s 70-win club.

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 in Phoenix on Monday, with Scott Kingery homering at his hometown ballpark.

Further west, the San Francisco Giants’ Kevin Pillar did a Superman impression as he caught a hit from the Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki at Oracle Park.

Giants’ pitcher Jeff Samardzija then struck out Victor Robles on the way to a 4-0 home defeat for the Californians.

It was also a tough day for the Bay Area’s Oakland Athletics who suffered a close 6-5 away loss to the Chicago Cubs, while the Dodgers roasted the St Louis Cardinals 8-0.

The Chicago White Sox emerged 7-4 victors over the Detroit Tigers, while the Tampa Bay Rays went down 2-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Mets defeated the visiting Miami Marlins 5-4 and the Boston Red Sox took down the Kansas City Royals 7-5 at Fenway Park.

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 and the Cleveland Indians lost 1-0 at home to the Texas Rangers.