Major League Baseball review: Yankees run record and Giants fielder's Superman impression

The New York Yankees have set a new record for the most home runs hit at an opposing team’s ballpark in a season, smashing five homers in a 9-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles to take their 2019 total at Camden Yards to 32.

Major League Baseball review: Yankees run record and Giants fielder's Superman impression
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 12:31 PM
Press Association

The New York Yankees have set a new record for the most home runs hit at an opposing team’s ballpark in a season, smashing five homers in a 9-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles to take their 2019 total at Camden Yards to 32.

New York’s Mike Tauchman set the record of 30 home runs via an opposite-field long ball in the fifth inning, the first of his two homers on the night.

The Yankees now have 13 straight victories on the road in Baltimore, and may add to that total and their home-run record with another two games at Camden Yards in the coming days.

In Pittsburgh, Christian Yelich snapped the Milwaukee Brewers’ four-game losing streak with a pair of blasts to help his team to a 9-7 win over the Pirates.

The reigning National League MVP opened the Brewers’ scorecard with his 38th homer of the season, and followed it in the ninth inning by knocking the ball out of PNC Park.

Miguel Sano came off the bench in Minneapolis and helped his Minnesota Twins to their 70th win of the season as they defeated the Atlanta Braves 5-3 at the death.

Sano was surrounded by Braves as the slugger earned a two-run walk-off homer that allowed the Twins to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees and the Houston Astros in this season’s 70-win club.

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 in Phoenix on Monday, with Scott Kingery homering at his hometown ballpark.

Further west, the San Francisco Giants’ Kevin Pillar did a Superman impression as he caught a hit from the Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki at Oracle Park.

Giants’ pitcher Jeff Samardzija then struck out Victor Robles on the way to a 4-0 home defeat for the Californians.

It was also a tough day for the Bay Area’s Oakland Athletics who suffered a close 6-5 away loss to the Chicago Cubs, while the Dodgers roasted the St Louis Cardinals 8-0.

The Chicago White Sox emerged 7-4 victors over the Detroit Tigers, while the Tampa Bay Rays went down 2-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Mets defeated the visiting Miami Marlins 5-4 and the Boston Red Sox took down the Kansas City Royals 7-5 at Fenway Park.

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 and the Cleveland Indians lost 1-0 at home to the Texas Rangers.

More in this section

Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
Mount Sion v Passage - Waterford County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Be responsible and stay away from county final, Déise chair urges fans
A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
courtssportbaseballmlbplace: camden yardsplace: baltimoreplace: pittsburghplace: pnc parkplace: minneapolisplace: oracle parkplace: bay areaplace: fenway parkperson: mike tauchmanperson: christian yelichperson: miguel sanoperson: sanoperson: scott kingeryperson: kevin pillarperson: kurt suzukiperson: jeff samardzijaperson: victor roblesorganisation: yankeesorganisation: giantsorganisation: new york yankeesorganisation: baltimore oriolesorganisation: new yorkorganisation: milwaukee brewers’organisation: piratesorganisation: brewers’organisation: minnesota twinsorganisation: atlanta bravesorganisation: bravesorganisation: twinsorganisation: los angeles dodgersorganisation: houston astrosorganisation: philadelphia philliesorganisation: arizona diamondbacksorganisation: san francisco giants’organisation: washington nationals’organisation: giants’organisation: oakland athleticsorganisation: chicago cubsorganisation: dodgersorganisation: st louis cardinalsorganisation: chicago white soxorganisation: detroit tigersorganisation: tampa bay raysorganisation: toronto blue jaysorganisation: new york metsorganisation: miami marlinsorganisation: boston red soxorganisation: kansas city royalsorganisation: cincinnati redsorganisation: los angeles angelsorganisation: cleveland indiansorganisation: texas rangers

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices