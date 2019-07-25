Rhasidat Adeleke picks up second gold medal at European Youth Olympics

Rhasidat Adeleke is a double sprint gold medalist at the Youth Olympics in Baku.

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 22:25 PM
Digital Desk staff

Rhasidat Adeleke is a double sprint gold medalist at the European Youth Olympics in Baku.

The Tallaght sprinter followed her 100m victory with gold this evening in the 200m.

Adeleke won the race with a time of 23.92. She beat Hungary’s Mira Koszegi into silver with Serena Kouassi of France rounding off the podium with bronze.

Speaking about winning a double gold she said: "I’m just so happy. It was kind of a late decision to do both events, I was only meant to do one event, so to come away with the two gold is so unexpected.

"I’m just so happy. I just tried to have a really good bend, really fast, and just hold it for the last 100m.

"And I kind of felt like I was clear, so I was delighted.

"The Irish support here is amazing, I could hear it so loud when they call your name at the start, and then you hear all the support.

"It just makes you want to do really well."

