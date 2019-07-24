'It brought a bit of a tear to my eye', says father of Ireland's debut star Adair

The father of Ireland debutant Mark Adair has revealed how watching his son help bowl out England for 85 brought a tear to his eye.

Adair took three for 32 as the underdogs skittled England in the opening session of their first meeting in the oldest, most prestigious format of the game.

That the 23-year-old seamer from Holywood was able to play such a major part in proceedings on his first appearance was particularly sweet for the onlooking Ricky Adair, who was overcome at witnessing the culmination of a difficult journey to the top.

Adair was on the books at Warwickshire and made his first-class bow as a teenager in 2005 only for persistent back injuries to set back his development.

“It’s hard to believe, it’s been a heck of a journey for him. I wouldn’t be lying to say it brought a bit of a tear to my eye when I saw him walk out on that pitch this morning,” he told PA.

“What young man wouldn’t want to play a Lord’s Test against England? It’s surreal, absolutely surreal.

“To be part of an Irish test team in front of a massive crowd against England is something you dream about, as parents his mother and I are living that dream.”

Adair opened his Test account by trapping Joe Denly lbw and finished the innings by bowling Olly Stone, but the most prized scalp was captain Joe Root – closing a loop that opened while he was still with Warwickshire.

“He played versus Joe a couple of years ago in a one-day match and he had a catch put down,” said Ricky.

“We talked about it at the time – ‘I could have had him’ – so I’m delighted that came back to him today.”