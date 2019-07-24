Tipperary's Aisling Keller qualifies Ireland boat for 2020 Olympics

“To come in off the water and know that it’s done and dusted is just amazing. (I’m) so happy.”

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 15:12 PM
Digital Desk staff

Ireland has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic sailing regatta in the women's single-handed event.

The berth was secured by Tipperary's Aisling Keller from the Lough Derg Yacht Club, who finished 46th.

Howth Yacht Club’s Aoife Hopkins placed 48th.

Both Irish sailors were inside the qualification criteria with Keller taking the seventh of ten nation places decided at the championship.

“This is a weight off my shoulders for sure, it’s probably the hardest regatta I’ve ever sailed,” Keller said.

“To come in off the water and know that it’s done and dusted is just amazing. (I’m) so happy.”

