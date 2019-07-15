Northern Ireland slip to Malawi defeat at Netball World Cup

Northern Ireland suffered another setback in their bid to secure a top-eight finish at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Northern Ireland slip to Malawi defeat at Netball World Cup
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 19:01 PM

Northern Ireland suffered another setback in their bid to secure a top-eight finish at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Following Sunday’s shock reversal to tournament debutants Zimbabwe, Dan Ryan’s team were defeated 47-43 by Malawi.

Ryan’s team face a daunting clash with New Zealand on Tuesday before completing their second phase against Barbados on Thursday.

Northern Ireland’s Michelle Drayne admitted the nature of another close loss was tough to take.

Drayne said: “We’re just gutted – we got it back to two in that third quarter and we thought we had it, but we made too many sloppy errors.

“There’s still a lot of confidence in the group. We’ve only lost by two and four – we haven’t been hammered.

“Against New Zealand we’ll probably just try a few combinations and run the bench a lot more. Realistically we know it’s a game we’re not going to win, but we really want to put up a good contest.”

PA

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportplace: liverpoolperson: dan ryanperson: ryanperson: michelle drayneperson: drayneevent: netball world cuporganisation: northern irelandorganisation: malawiorganisation: new zealandorganisation: barbados

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices