'He really saved me,' Ireland's Darragh Kenny praises his horse as he breaks French hearts in Chantilly

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny and the Ann Thompson-owned stallion Balou du Reventon tonight confirmed their position as one of the top combinations in world Show Jumping, with a stunning performance which saw them win the €300,000 Longines Global Champions Tour five-star Grand Prix at Chantilly in France.

'He really saved me,' Ireland's Darragh Kenny praises his horse as he breaks French hearts in Chantilly
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 22:12 PM
Digital Desk staff

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny and the Ann Thompson-owned stallion Balou du Reventon tonight confirmed their position as one of the top combinations in world Show Jumping, with a stunning performance which saw them win the €300,000 Longines Global Champions Tour five-star Grand Prix at Chantilly in France.

The result comes less than a fortnight after the pair beat another world-class line-up to win the €500,000 five-star Rolex Grand Prix at Knokke in Belgium.

Kenny was the first rider to jump clear in the opening round in Chantilly meaning he would have to go first in the six-horse jump-off which followed.

The Irish rider was at his brilliant best against the clock and a daring gallop to the last saw him cross the line clear in 37.54 seconds to put massive pressure on those who followed.

The home fans had two French riders to cheer home in the jump-off, however the first of those, Kevin Staut with Urhelia Lutterbach, finished with one fence down to finish fourth. Hopes of a French win then rested with Pénélope Leprevost who was last to go with Vancouver de Lanlore.

She produced a brilliant effort however her time of 38.08 still left her half a second short of Kenny’s winning time to leave Leprevost as runner-up, while Belgium’s Nicola Philippaerts and H&M Chilli Willi took third spot on the podium.

The Offaly rider was glowing in his praise for his horse when speaking afterwards.

Kenny said: “The horse [Balou du Reventon] was super the whole way along the course and then to the last fence, I went really fast and I don’t think he knew what was happening and then I thought I had a distance but I didn’t and he really saved me.”

Darragh’s Kenny’s victory in Chantilly – his first-ever LGCT Grand Prix win - means he has now qualified for the end of season Super Grand Prix Final, something which Kenny was delighted to achieve at this stage of the season:

He said: “Yeah that was really important to me. I had thought about it a lot and I really wanted to qualify and preferably early rather than later so at least I got that out of the way.

"The French crowd are fantastic and it’s really enjoyable in this show but unfortunately I had to go and ruin their day.”

More in this section

The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
courtssportshow jumpingequestrianplace: irelandplace: chantillyplace: franceplace: knokkeplace: belgiumperson: darragh kennyperson: ann thompsonperson: kennyperson: kevin stautperson: urhelia lutterbachperson: penelope leprevostperson: leprevostperson: nicola philippaertsperson: h&m chilli williperson: darraghkennyshowjumpingjul2019_large.jpgperson: darraghevent: jumpingevent: longines global champions tourevent: grand prixevent: show jumpingevent: rolex grand prixevent: lgct grand prixevent: super grand prix finalorganisation: offalyorganisation: balou du reventon

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices