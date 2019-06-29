Mullen looks to add national title on breakthrough season

Luke Maguire Cycling

Mullen looks to add national title on breakthrough season
Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 01:00 AM
Luke Maguire

All roads lead to Derry this weekend as the city hosts more than 200 of the top cyclists in the country for the 2019 National Road Cycling Championships.

“We’ve just finished a year’s worth of preparation and planning and everything is ready to go,” said race organiser Ronan McLoughlin. “We wanted to hold a National Championships that would be remembered for years to come. The race committee have developed a course that’s very classics-like in its profile. It’s got some short, punchy climbs but will be manageable for a lot of riders, whether you’re a sprinter or a climber.

“It should suit quite a few guys and potentially a surprise winner.”

This evening, the women’s road race will take place over 101.45km, with defending champion Eve McCrystal (Strata3 VeloRevolution) the hot favourite. The race will likely come down for decision on the two ascents of Chapel Road and on the testing Fincairnberg climb.

Also in the hunt for medals is Alice Sharpe (World Cycling Centre), who was third in 2018 and is currently in fine form, placing 25th in last week’s European Games road race in Minsk.

The men’s race is packed with talent, with reigning champion Conor Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) returning to defend his title along with sprinting sensation Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) who, snubbed by his team for the Tour de France, is keen to make a statement.

A big name on the startlist is Banteer man Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos). Having clocked several strong performances at the Giro d’Italia, this event will mark the end of a long block for the 22-year-old.

“I came out of the Giro feeling really well, which is a good sign considering it was my first three-week tour, and that’s given me a lot of belief and motivation,” he said.

His greatest challenge will come from multiple national champion Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo). Mullen, a TT specialist, had a disastrous start to the championships as both his road bike and TT bike were lost by airline. He opted to ride the national time trial championships on Thursday evening using his training bike, blitzing the 41.48km time trial course in a time of 50.24, taking the national title.

The women’s event was dominated by Kelly Murphy (Storey Racing) who also added to her 2018 title.

Action in Derry will begin today at 5pm at Ebrington Sq for the women’s race, with the men’s race tomorrow at 10am.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
World Cup heroes target title
courtssportcyclingplace: derryplace: chapel roadplace: fincairnbergplace: minskplace: ebrington sqperson: mullenperson: luke maguireperson: ronan mcloughlinperson: eve mccrystalperson: alice sharpeperson: conor dunneperson: sam bennettperson: bora-hansgroheperson: eddie dunbarperson: ryan mullenperson: kelly murphyevent: 2019 national road cycling championshipsevent: national championshipsevent: european gamesevent: tour de franceevent: giro d’italiaorganisation: world cycling centreorganisation: israel cycling academyorganisation: team ineosorganisation: trek-segafredoorganisation: storey racing

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices