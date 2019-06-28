Magees hit last four in European Games with super win in Minsk

Chloe and Sam Magee have qualified for the semi-finals of the mixed doubles badminton at the European Games in Minsk.

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 10:58 AM
Digital Desk staff

The Irish siblings enjoyed a spectacular 21-19 21-17 triumph over 2019 European bronze-medallist Danish duo Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek to guarantee them a least a silver medal.

The husband and wife combination of Chris and Gabby Adcock await in the last four tomorrow morning as the British pair dismissed Nicolas Nohr and Sara Thygesen of Denmark 21-15 in the final game of a marathon encounter.

