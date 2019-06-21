Archer Maeve Reidy headed for knockout rounds in Minsk

Archer Maeve Reidy has qualified in 29th place out of 48 starters for the knockout rounds of the women’s recurve on the opening day of the European Games in Minsk.

Reidy scored 618 in total, in contrast to leader Ana Gabriela Bayardo Chan of the Netherlands, who shot a total of 666.

At halfway, she had risen to 16th overall, producing what she considered to be her best performance for two years.

The Irish archer must now face off in a straight shootout in the first knockout round against recent European Championship silver-medallist Lidiia Sichenikova of Ukraine, with world and Olympic team champion from Russia, Inna Stepanova, awaiting in the last 32 on Tuesday.

RESULT: Maeve Reidy finishes 29 in the Preliminary Round of the Women’s Recurve Individual out of 48, the best she’s scored in two years - well done Maeve 🙌 #TeamIreland ☘️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/yfdhlkpU2a — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) June 21, 2019

With temperatures hitting 30 Celsius, Reidy said: “I’m really happy with how that went today.

“It’s been a long day, and the heat was tough.

“The wind picked up a bit, and the heat picked up as well, so it was a bit trickier… I think it was affecting everyone.”

Reidy was the only Irish athlete in action on the opening day, where the highlight was set to be the opening ceremony at the Dinamo Stadium.