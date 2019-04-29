Motorsport: Kelly eases home as puncture costs Moffett

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly (Ford Focus WRC) and his Monaghan co-driver Conor Foley pulled out all the stops to deny the Monaghan/Wexford duo of Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes victory in the Four Seasons Hotel Monaghan Rally, round three of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

Motorsport: Kelly eases home as puncture costs Moffett
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 07:00 AM
Martin Walsh

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly (Ford Focus WRC) and his Monaghan co-driver Conor Foley pulled out all the stops to deny the Monaghan/Wexford duo of Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes victory in the Four Seasons Hotel Monaghan Rally, round three of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

Clonmel’s Roy White and his Cork co-driver James O’Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC) were 27.1 seconds behind in third.

Moffett dominated the opening loop of three stages and in particular the third stage (16.08km) where its technical nature suited the local ace as he gained seven seconds on the stage. In overall terms, he led Kelly by 15.5 seconds, while White (Fiesta WRC) was 6.7 seconds further behind.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle (Fiesta WRC) took a cautious approach and was fourth, followed by the Fiesta R5 of Sam Moffett, who claimed his car was down on power. Darren Gass (Skoda Fabia R5) held sixth, but bemoaned his choice of tyres.

The top duo exchanged times on stages four and five, then on SS 6, Josh Moffett lost the lead when his Fiesta punctured the rear right wheel. New leader Kelly reckoned he should have been on a softer slick tyre. White remained in third, two-tenths of a second behind the unlucky Moffett.

Boyle was next, but a suspected differential issue was a concern. Sam Moffett’ Fiesta was back on song courtesy of a new coil pack and spark plugs.

Gass was untroubled in sixth, as an impressive Eves dictated the pace in the two-wheel drive category. Declan McCrory (Subaru WRC), Joe McGonigle (Mini WRC) and the Ford Focus WRC of Hugh Hunter rounded out the top 10.

Meanwhile, Welsh driver Tom Cave (Hyundai i20 R5) won the Pirelli International Rally, round three of the British Rally Championship. He finished 17.6 seconds ahead of the Skoda Fabia R5 of England’s Rhys Yates. Hyundai factory driver Jari Huttunen, who was quickest on the opening stage, placed third. David Bogie finished fourth after his Skoda Fabia R5 punctured midway though the event.

Defending champion Matt Edwards retired after his Fiesta R5 suffered two punctures on the third stage. He tried to nurse the car to service, but he was struck from the overall results, as he was in breach of regulations. Antrim’s Desi Henry was a non-starter.

In the Junior BRC, Northern Ireland’s Josh McErlean (Peugeot 208 R2) took maximum points for the second event in a row. They led from the start to finish 53 seconds ahead of the same car of former champion William Creighton, who lost time after hitting a bridge on the third stage.

Scot Finlay Retson (Fiesta R2) edged out Derry’s Jordan Hone to claim third by just 0.7 of a second. Billy Coleman award winner, Armagh’s James Wilson (Peugeot 208 R2), retired on the second stage with engine problems.

Meanwhile, Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 WRC) led home teammate Andreas Mikkelsen to win Rally Argentina, round five of the World Rally Championship, by 48.4 seconds. With the best time on the Power Stage reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier (Citroen C3 WRC) denied Kris Meeke (Toyota Yaris WRC) his first podium of the season by 6.6 seconds.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportmotorsportplace: monaghanplace: clonmelplace: corkplace: englandplace: northern irelandplace: armaghperson: kellyperson: moffettperson: donegalperson: donagh kellyperson: conor foleyperson: josh moffettperson: andy hayesperson: roy whiteperson: james o’brienperson: whiteperson: declan boyleperson: sam moffettperson: darren gassperson: boyleperson: gassperson: evesperson: declan mccroryperson: joe mcgonigleperson: hugh hunterperson: tom caveperson: rhys yatesperson: jari huttunenperson: david bogieperson: matt edwardsperson: desi henryperson: josh mcerleanperson: william creightonperson: finlay retsonperson: jordan honeperson: billy colemanperson: james wilsonperson: thierry neuvilleperson: andreas mikkelsenperson: sebastien ogierperson: kris meekeevent: four seasons hotel monaghan rallyevent: triton showers national rally championshipevent: pirelli international rallyevent: british rally championshipevent: junior brcevent: rally argentinaevent: world rally championshipevent: power stageevent: citroen c3 wrcorganisation: ford focusorganisation: monaghanorganisation: ford fiesta wrcorganisation: subaru wrcorganisation: ford focus wrcorganisation: hyundaiorganisation: antrimorganisation: derryorganisation: toyota yaris wrc

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices