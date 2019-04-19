Luhrs battles teammate to take early Rás Mumhan lead

On a fast and furious opening 96km stage, Alex Luhrs (Ribble Pro Cycling) took the win from a breakaway trio ahead of his teammate Dan Bigham on day one of the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan. Ben Healy (Team Ireland) just hung on to the flying English duo to take third.

Luhrs battles teammate to take early Rás Mumhan lead
Friday, April 19, 2019 - 21:37 PM
Luke Maguire

On a fast and furious opening 96km stage, Alex Luhrs (Ribble Pro Cycling) took the win from a breakaway trio ahead of his teammate Dan Bigham on day one of the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan. Ben Healy (Team Ireland) just hung on to the flying English duo to take third.

Conditions were perfect as Stage 1 rolled out of Killorglin in glorious sunshine for three climbs on the roads around Sliabh Luachra in East Kerry. Speeds in the peloton quickly rose as high as 60kmph as the 155 riders fought for their place in the day’s breakaway.

After 20km a strong five-man group had formed containing Luhrs, Bingham, Healy as well as the in-form Sean Hahessey (Dan Morrissey/MIG/Pactimo) and the evergreen Paidí O’Brien (Killarney).

This group worked well and slowly built up a maximum lead of four minutes on the main bunch.

With 15km to go and the finish in Killorglin within the breakaway's sights, Hahessey and O’Brien became detached and were quickly picked up by an elite chasing group of 17 riders which had emerged from the peloton. With most of the teams in the race represented in this chasing group, they pushed on ahead of the peloton and the gap to Luhrs, Bigham and Healy dropped quickly.

By this time the winners had already allowed themselves a sizeable buffer and still held a two-minute advantage entering the final kilometre. The Ribble Pro Cycling team duo used their numeric advantage to gang up on 18-year-old Healy and left the young Irishman behind in the closing metres as Luhrs sprinted home in front of the crowds on the streets of Killorglin.

It was a case of deja vú for Luhrs who was victorious on the same stage 12 months ago.

“This finish suits me really well. I was lucky to have my teammate with me in the breakaway who worked really hard for me. The team is strong so we hope to defend the yellow jersey for the whole weekend.The roads around here are similar to the Lake District in England where I’m from. We love it over here.” said Luhrs.

Another rider gunning for stage wins this weekend, Richard Maes (Velo/Revolution/Strata3), says the hardest days are yet to come.

“Today was hard as it was deceptively windy out there.” said Maes. Coming into Kilcummin it really split up and lots of guys got caught out. Tomorrow is a more open day and will be more tactical while the Sunday stage to Coom en Easpig will be more of a war of attrition.”

Stage 2 takes the riders on a 130km loop, leaving Listowel at 11.00 before the uphill finish in Athea due at 14.00.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportcyclingplace: killorglinplace: sliabh luachraplace: east kerryplace: lake districtplace: englandplace: kilcumminplace: coom en easpigplace: listowelplace: atheaperson: luhrsperson: rás mumhanperson: alex luhrsperson: dan bighamperson: ben healyperson: binghamperson: healyperson: sean hahesseyperson: dan morrisseyperson: páidi o’brienperson: hahesseyperson: o’brienperson: bighamperson: richard maesperson: maesorganisation: ribble pro cyclingorganisation: kerry group rás mumhanorganisation: team irelandorganisation: pactimoorganisation: ribble pro cycling teamorganisation: revolution

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices