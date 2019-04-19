Sam Bennett retains Tour of Turkey lead after third-place finish

Sam Bennett remains in the leader's blue jersey after the fourth stage of the Tour of Turkey.

Friday, April 19, 2019 - 16:18 PM
Digital Desk staff

The Carrick-on-Suir man claimed another podium finish to extend his advantage over the chasing pack to 24 seconds.

Bennett was third on the uphill finish which was won by Australia's Caleb Ewan.

He picked up four bonus seconds for finishing third.

Tomorrow, the Tour heads into the hills with a 164.1km course ending with a mountain-top finish.

