Sam Bennett sprints to victory in Tour of Turkey first stage

Ireland's Sam Bennett has claimed the first stage of the Tour of Turkey.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider won in a tight sprint finish ahead of Quick-Step's Fabio Jakobsen, with Caleb Ewan of Lotto-Soudal in third.

.@Sammmy_Be sprints to victory in the first stage of the Tour of Turkey 🚴‍♂️💨#TUR2019 pic.twitter.com/8XUnt0lECG — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 16, 2019

It continues a fine record for Bennett in Turkey, as he's now won eight stages of the race over the past three years.

Tomorrow's second stage is a largely flat 183-kilometre jaunt from Tekirdag to Eceabat.