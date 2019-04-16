Sam Bennett sprints to victory in Tour of Turkey first stage

Ireland's Sam Bennett has claimed the first stage of the Tour of Turkey.
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider won in a tight sprint finish ahead of Quick-Step's Fabio Jakobsen, with Caleb Ewan of Lotto-Soudal in third.
It continues a fine record for Bennett in Turkey, as he's now won eight stages of the race over the past three years.
Tomorrow's second stage is a largely flat 183-kilometre jaunt from Tekirdag to Eceabat.
"It's really nice." @Sammmy_Be caught up with @aaronshanelee after his opening stage victory