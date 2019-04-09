World bronze medalist to lead Irish team at World Swimming Championships

Shane Ryan will lead a team of 10 into the World Swimming Championships in Korea in July.

Ryan, an Olympian in 2016, is joined by World Youth Olympics medallist Niamh Coyne and World Junior silver medallist Conor Ferguson.

Darragh Greene, Jordan Sloan, Robbie Powell, Brendan Hyland, Jack McMillan and Curtis Coulter complete the group with Ireland set to compete in three relay competitions.

US-born Ryan claimed a bronze medal for Ireland at the 2018 World Championships.

The World Championships provide the chance to qualify those relay teams for the 2020 Olympic Games.

National Performance Director Jon Rudd told Swim Ireland that he pleased with the selections.

"We asked our athletes and coaches to once again step up and deliver performances in a sole Trials period and this selection is a culmination of that process," he said.