Roger Federer secures century of Tour titles with victory in Dubai

The 37-year-old joined only Jimmy Connors in amassing a century of tour-level tournament wins in the Open-era

Roger Federer secures century of Tour titles with victory in Dubai
Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 17:22 PM

Roger Federer reached the landmark of 100 tour-level titles after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The 37-year-old joined only Jimmy Connors in amassing a century of tour-level tournament wins in the Open-era and gained a measure of revenge for his defeat to Tsitsipas in this year's Australian Open.

Federer did not look back after breaking in the opening game as he sealed a comfortable 6-4 6-4 victory in 70 minutes for his eighth title in this event.

"It's an absolute dream come true right now," he said on the ATP Tour's website.

The Swiss veteran was edged out in four sets by Tsitsipas in Melbourne in January but proved a level above his 20-year-old Greek opponent on Saturday.

