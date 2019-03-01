Marty McCormack looks the man to catch in Limerick Forest Rally

Derry’s Marty McCormack (Skoda Fabia R5) heads up the entry for Sunday’s Treaty Plant Hire Limerick Forest Rally, the second round of the Valvoline Irish Forest Rally Championship.

Based at Rockchapel GAA club, the action will traverse forest complexes in parts of Cork, Limerick, and Kerry. McCormack won the opening round and subsequently netted a third-place finish in the Cambrian Rally, the first round of the British Rally Championship.

A late entry seems likely from Monaghan’s Barry McKenna (Ford Fiesta) and that should spice up the contest where the other challenges should emanate from Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt (Ford Fiesta R5) and Antrim’s Niall Henry (Citroen DS3 R5).

The top six includes the Tyrone trio of Conor McCourt (Ford Fiesta R5), Patrick O’ Brien (Mitsubishi Evo IX), and Niall McCullagh (Mitsubishi Evo IX). The slightly older Mitsubishis of Ballyvourney’s Gerard Lucey, Monaghan’s Michael Carbin, Tyrone’s Dónall Sweeney, and Kildare’s Peter McCullagh round out the top 10.

A formidable entry in the two-wheel drive category should provide an interesting contest. Down’s David Crossen (Ford Escort) and Cork co-driver Aileen Kelly (Ford Escort) seemed set to win the Carrick on Suir event only to retire on the second last stage.

They will be determined to get their championship bid back on track over the day’s six stages. Shane McGirr is the only non-Escort driver but his Toyota Starlet has proven more than a match in the past. Others such as Tyrone’s Adrian Hetherington, Monaghan’s Micky Conlon, Down’s John Gordon, Carlow’s David Condell, and Cavan’s Gary Kiernan should all be the mix.

Derry driver Reece Pollock (Nissan Micra) heads the J1000 category. The first of the day’s six stages is scheduled to begin at 10.28am. The first two stages (Fornane and Mount Eagle) are repeated with SS5, Mullaghereirk, repeated as the final stage with servicing after stages two, four, and five. The finish at Rockchapel is timed for 5.15pm.

The Motorsport Ireland National Navigation Trial Championship enters its second last phase with tomorrow night’s Cavan Navigation Trial in Maudabawn. Without a win in the campaign, champions Monaghan’s Derek Mackarel and Togher’s Muireann Hayes still top the standings — four points ahead of the all-Cork crew of James Fitzgerald/ Ken Carmody, who have the advantage when the dropped score rule is taken into consideration. Another Cork crew Owen Murphy/Daire Hayes along with Monaghan’s Mac Kierans/Conor Boylan are also in the reckoning in one of the closest contests in years.