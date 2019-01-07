Women’s Superleague: Brunell and Mathews boosted ahead of Cup clash

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell and Fr Mathews both had impressive wins before their highly-anticipated Women’s National Cup semi-final next Friday night at Neptune Stadium.

Brunell started slowly at home to Killester and trailed by 14 points in the second quarter before reducing it to 44-40 at the interval.

The Cork side still trailed 59-54 entering the last quarter before knuckling down in defence to restrict the various Killester scoring threats.

Inspired by Linda Rubene and Trish Byrne, the Cork side produced key baskets much to the delight of coach Tim O’Halloran: “We started slowly and were exposed with poor defending but the team responded and to be honest I can take a lot of positives from the game,” said O’Halloran.

Fr Mathews, playing in the Super League for the first time, will be hoping to make the cup final after easily accounting for NUIG Mystics.

The Cork side didn’t break the spirit of the westerners until the last quarter before running out 68-51 winners as coach James Fleming reflected on his team’s performance.

It was all about getting through the game unscathed and now it’s all hands on deck for the Brunell cup semi-final.

Courtyard Liffey Celtics were tested at WIT Wildcats before eventually prevailing 73-65. The Kildare side - who play DCU Mercy in Saturday’s National Cup semi - had to show all their battling qualities.

Coach Mark Byrne was pleased with the performance but he can now set his sights on the clash with DCU Mercy.

Byrne said: “This was the perfect start as Wildcats are really tough opponents and we were pleased to get this win. We are looking forward to Cork as the Mardyke Arena is a wonderful venue and I am sure both sides will serve up a top class game.”

Ambassador UCC Glanmire, minus American Imani Davis, returned to winning ways when easily disposing of NUIG Mystics 79-58.

The Glanmire club announced before the game that Davis will not be part of the squad for the second half of the season.

For coach Mark Scannell this was the perfect start to 2019. “I thought as a team we shared the ball really well and I am happy to get this game out of our system as the first one after the Christmas break are always a potential banana skin.”