Eamon Dunphy to go head-to-head with Mick McCarthy on Friday

Eamon Dunphy is to front a new TV show created by Paddy Power that will start tomorrow night on eir sport.

The broadcaster has said that Dunphy's return to Irish screens pits him "with sporting greats who have a story to tell".

The interviews will see Dunphy sit down with McCarthy, Robbie Keane, Ruby Walsh, Graeme Souness and Tomas O’ Sé.

Episode 1 with Mick McCarthy will be shown on eir sport 1 on Friday, November 30, at 10pm while Dunphy's interview with Robbie Keane will be shown on Wednesday, December 5, at 10.30pm on eir sport 1.

The episodes below will be free to view on the Sky platform at 10pm on the dates shown:

December 24 - Tomas O Sé

December 25 - Mick McCarthy

December 26 - Ruby Walsh

December 27 - Graeme Souness

December 28 - Robbie Keane

- Digital Desk