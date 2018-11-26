Ireland to send team of 39 athletes to European Cross Country Championships

Ireland will send a team of 39 athletes to next month's European Cross Country Championships in Tilburg.

Ciara Mageean and Kevin Dooney will lead the women's and men's sides following respective wins in this past weekend's National Cross Country Championships in Abbotstown.

They'll lead their respective teams of six on December 9.

High Performance Director Paul McNamara said: “We’re excited about this team’s prospects for Tilburg, both in terms of making an impact here and now, but also as it’s an important stepping stone on the road to Abbottstown 2020.

“This season has demonstrated improved depth and quality in the under age categories, and as a result we’ve selected both U23 teams for the first time since 2014. Both U20 teams look strong and can certainly build on their solid showing in Slovakia last year.

“Some of our leading senior women are unavailable but the selected team has a lot of experience and ability and will look to make an impact, while the senior men will look to build on a very positive result last year. The mixed relay is an exciting addition to the squad and should be capable of adding some value to Team Ireland’s prospects”

TEAMS IN FULL:

1 Men's Senior Kevin Dooney Raheny Shamrock AC Jerry Kiernan

2 Men's Senior Sean Tobin Clonmel AC Feidhlim Kelly

3 Men's Senior Kevin Maunsell Clonmel AC

4 Men's Senior Mick Clohisey Raheny Shamrock AC Dick Hooper

5 Men's Senior Stephen Scullion Clonliffe Harriers AC Stephen Haas

6 Men's Senior Kevin Batt DSD AC Nic Bideau

7 Women's Senior Ciara Mageean UCD AC Steve Vernon

8 Women's Senior Ann Marie McGlynn Letterkenny AC Colin Roberts

9 Women's Senior Fionnuala Ross Armagh AC Dermot Kerr

10 Women's Senior Michelle Finn Leevale AC Donie Walsh

11 Women's Senior Sara Treacy Dundboyne AC Bud Baldaro

12 Women's Senior Kerry O'Flaherty Newcastle & District AC Richard Rodgers

13 Men's U23 Brian Fay Raheny Shamrock AC Feidhlim Kelly

14 Men's U23 Ryan Forsyth Newcastle and District AC Mark Wetmore

15 Men's U23 Paul O'Donnell DSD AC Donal Hennigan

16 Men's U23 Cathal Doyle Clonliffe Harriers AC Peter McDermott

17 Men's U23 Garry Campbell Dunleer AC Feidhlim Kelly

18 Men's U23 Jack O'Leary Mullingar Harriers AC Joe Pienta

19 Women's U23 Fian Sweeney Dublin City Harriers AC

20 Women's U23 Eilish Flanagan Carmen runners Damon Martin

21 Women's U23 Aoibhe Richardson Kilkenny City Harriers AC Noel and Niamh Richardson

22 Women's U23 Roisin Flanagan Carmen runners Damon Martin

23 Women's U23 Sorcha McAlister Westport AC Iain Morrison

24 Men's U20 Daragh McElhinney Bantry AC Steve Macklin

25 Men's U20 Sean O'Leary Clonliffe Harriers AC Joe Cooper/Peter McDermott

26 Men's U20 Jamie Battle Mullingar Harriers AC Joe Ryan

27 Men's U20 Fintan Stewart City of Derry AC Spartans Andrew Henderson

28 Men's U20 Daire Finn Dublin City Harriers AC Feidhlim Kelly

29 Men's U20 Micheál Power West Waterford AC David McCarthy

30 Women's U20 Sarah Healy Blackrock AC Eoghan Marnell

31 Women's U20 Emma O'Brien Inbhear Dee AC Noreen O'Reilly

32 Women's U20 Jodie McCann Dublin City Harriers AC Clark McCann

33 Women's U20 Laura Nicholson Bandon AC Steven Macklin

34 Women's U20 Stephanie Cotter West Muskerry AC Damon Martin

35 Women's U20 Sophie O'Sullivan Ballymore Cobh AC Tim O'Shaughnessy

36 Mixed Relay John Travers Donore Harriers AC Jerry Kiernan

37 Mixed Relay Paul Robinson St Coca's AC Nic Bideau

38 Mixed Relay Claire Tarplee St Coca's AC

39 Mixed Relay Siofra Cleirigh Buttner DSD AC Fionn Cléirigh Büttner