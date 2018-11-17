Kurt Walker wins place in EU Championships final

Kurt Walker will fight for a gold medal at the Men's EU Championships in Spain.

The Lisburn bantamweight is guaranteed silver after winning his semi-final against Georgia's Artyush Gomtsyun on a unanimous decision.

Galway's Kieran Molloy lost his semi-final to England's Pat McCormack in the welterweight division, but will collect a bronze medal.

Earlier, Ireland won four out of four last-32 bouts at the World Women's Elite Championships.

Light-welterweight Amy Broadhurst and bantamweight Michaela Walsh were winners in the evening session in New Dehli, while flyweight Ceire Smith and Aoife O’Rourke in the middleweight division both won their bouts this morning.

Digital Desk