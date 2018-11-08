Longlist announced for 2018 eir sport Book of the Year award

Eir Sport have announced the longlist of 23 nominees for the eir Sport Book of the Year award.

Eir Sport have announced the longlist of 23 nominees for the eir Sport Book of the Year award.

Previous winners are ‘The Choice’ by Dublin footballer Philly McMahon (2017), ‘What Do You Think of That’ from Kerry footballer Kieran Donaghy (2016) and ‘Dub Sub Confidential’ from former Dublin footballer John Leonard (2015).

The winning author will receive a €1,500 cash prize, a specially commissioned trophy and €10,000 worth of TV advertising on eir sport.

The final shortlist will be announced at the end of November with an awards event taking place in Dublin on Monday, December 10 where this year’s winner will be revealed.

eir sport Book of the Year Full longlist:

The Obsession - Seán Cavanagh with Damian Lawlor (Black and White Publishing)

100 Greatest GAA Moments - John Scally (Black and White Publishing)

Winners - Hugh Cahill (Hachette Ireland)

Dream. Believe. Achieve. My Autobiography - Jonathan Rea (Harper Collins)

Driven - Rosemary Smith with Ann Ingle (Harper Collins)

Play It Again, Des - Des Cahill (Sport Media)

The Boys of ’93: Derry’s All-Ireland Kings - Eamonn Coleman with Maria McCourt (Merrion Press)

Tony 10 - Declan Lynch and Tony O’Reilly (Gill Books)

Fighter - Andy Lee with Niall Kelly (Gill Books)

At All Costs - Davy Fitzgerald with Vincent Hogan (Gill Books)

The Rory’s Stories Guide to Being Irish - Rory O’Connor (Gill Books)

110% Legend - Tony Keady with Liam Hayes (Umbrella Publishing)

Dark Arts - Mike Ross with Liam Hayes (Umbrella Publishing)

Game Changer - Cora Staunton (Penguin Ireland and Transworld Ireland)

The Hurlers - Paul Rouse (Penguin Ireland and Transworld Ireland)

Dublin: The Chaos Years - Neil Cotter (Penguin Ireland and Transworld Ireland)

The Lost Soul of Eamonn McGee - Paul D. Gibson (Mercier Press)

The Little Book of Irish Athletics - Tom Hunt (The History Press)

Great Moments in Irish Rugby - Sportsfile (O’Brien Press)

Behind the Lines, No. 2: Great Irish Sports Stories from the 42 - The42.ie (Journal Media)

The Last Amateurs - Jonathan Bradley (Blackstaff Press)

The Man Who Was Never Knocked Down - Rónán Mac Iomaire (Rowman and Littlefield)

The Growth and Development of Sport in County Tipperary 1840-1880 - Pat Bracken (Cork University Press)

Judging Panel:

Eoin Sheahan - Off the Ball – Newstalk 106-108fm

Pat McCarry - SportsJoe.ie

Clare McNamara - RTÉ

Cliona Foley - Freelance sportswriter

Mike Scully - Irish Daily Mirror

Paul Kimmage - Sunday Independent

Malachy Clerkin - Irish Times

Colm O’Connor - Irish Examiner

Judging Panel Chair: Mark Duncan

