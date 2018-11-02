Basketball: Demons need a reaction against Templeogue

By John Coughlan

UCC Demons will be at their home away from home this weekend as they host Templeogue in the Men’s Super League.

Demons home court at the Mardyke Arena is unavailable for Sunday’s game which will now take place at the Parochial Hall, Gurranabraher.

The Cork side were disappointing in their last home game against basement side Maree and assistant coach Troy O’Mahony is hoping they will be ready for battle on this occasion.

O’Mahony said: “We were a little off the pace against Maree but player coach Colin O’Reilly has worked hard with the guys on the training court and hopefully we will get it right in this game.”

Demons will be looking for much more from their American Brandon Watts, who played almost the entire 40 minutes against Maree but only contributed three points, which came with 28 seconds remaining.

The present form of Demons captain Kyle Hosford will give them hope coming into this clash as he chipped in with 38 points against Maree. Hosford is without doubt one of the leading Irish players in the league but one player doesn’t win you games and the Cork side will need other players to step up to the mark.

Templeogue are on the back of a cup defeat to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and coach Mark Keenan will be hoping his side can respond and keep their league title aspirations on track.

Keenan said: “I would be telling lies if I said we were not gutted after the cup defeat but credit to Tralee Warriors they were the better side on the night and our shots simply wouldn’t drop.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were buoyant following their cup win over Templeogue and they are in the capital again tomorrow for a Super League clash against Pyrobel Killester. Credit to the Warriors they played superbly against Templeogue and in Paul Dick they have a player who controls games and he could pose Killester problems if allowed to run the show.

Kieran Donaghy has been immense this season as his man marking in defence has been crucial to the Warriors successful run.

The Dublin side did not play last weekend but lost in their last league outing away to Killorglin. In American Royce Williams they have a superb shooter and with quality Irish experienced players in Ciaran Roe, Paddy Sullivan and Kieran O’Brien they are bound to test the Warriors credentials.

Griffith College Swords Thunder are beginning to find their best form and will relish the visit of Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin to the Alsaa. Thunder were slow out of the traps this season but coach Dave Baker believes they are going in the right direction.

“The lads were baffled with a few of our early season performances but I now feel we have got over that sluggish period and Killorglin will certainly gauge our progress.”

DCU Saints got a 41-point pasting at home to Belfast Star and coach Joey Boylan will be looking for a huge improvement when they welcome Moycullen to Glasvenin. Saints had been competitive up to the Star defeat as Boylan looked ahead to what he terms as a crucial game for his side.

Boylan said: “Granted Belfast Star played very well against us but at this level you shouldn’t be losing by 41 points on your home court.”

Galway side Maree have been playing well in this campaign and they will look forward to entertaining UCD Marian at Oranmore. Maree have a superb shooter in American Sean Sellars but UCD Marian have plenty of depth and will be expected to take maximum points.