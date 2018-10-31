Ted Hegarty sees off Denis Hickey to claim Munster Vintage crown

By Séamus Ó Tuama

Ted Hegarty won his second Munster championship of 2018 when he beat Denis Hickey by almost a bowl in the Munster Vintage (over-60) A final at Crookstown on Sunday.

That win puts him into next Saturday’s overall final at Templemartin against Michael O’Callaghan, who won the B final against David Walsh at Bweeng on Saturday and Teddy O’Neill who won the C final.

At Crookstown, Hickey shaded the first two tips. Hegarty led after a great third. Hickey immediately regained the lead. Hegarty regained the lead with his fifth towards the castle and increased his odds to 40m when his next got a better cannon off the wall.

There was little between them until Hickey got a brilliant 10th to go almost a bowl clear. Hickey was too tight left with his next and the lead was under a bowl again. He was still 80m fore after two more to sight.

Hegarty made the decisive break with a brilliant bowl past the novice line. Hickey was too tight left and missed it well. After the next to sight Hegarty had edged within 15m of a bowl in front. He then made sight for the last shot and got a good bowl towards the line to seal it.

Michael O’Callaghan beat David Walsh in the last shot at Bweeng. Walsh won the opening shot, but O’Callaghan took the next two. Walsh made a mistake with his fourth and O’Callaghan opened a big lead.

Walsh got back in contention with a big fifth and closed the gap to just 10 metres after seven. He lost traction when he played his eighth to the right and O’Callaghan pushed 50m clear.

O’Callaghan increased his odds to 80m with a good shot past the lawn.

Walsh reached the new house with his next. O’Callaghan didn’t exploit the opening, beating it by just 50m. Walsh seized his chance with a brilliant 11th. O’Callaghan was too far left and missed it by 45m to lose the lead.

Walsh had a 60m cushion after his next. O’Callaghan beat that by just 20m to leave almost a bowl between them.

O’Callaghan played his second last perfectly and reached the new house. Walsh was slightly left, but he still had 30m odds for the last throw. O’Callaghan closed with a sensational bowl on the centre of the road and it raced past the line. This left Walsh with a near impossible target, which he missed well.

Brothers Brian and Denis Wilmot had a double at the weekend. Brian beat Donal O’Riordan in the last shot of the final score of the Carbery-South West festival at Rosscarbery on Monday.

Denis beat David Hubbard by a bowl in Sunday’s feature in the Mid-Cork festival at Ballinacurra.

At Rosscarbery, Brian Wilmot won the first to the Mill cross. O’Riordan then got a big shot toward the well to go almost a bowl clear. Wilmot levelled to the foot of Barry’s hill. O’Riordan pushed clear again with a big bowl to de Barra Lodge. He lost ground in the following shots to leave them level on 13 each at the no-play line.

They both missed the Quaker’s cross, with Wilmot shading the tips to the bungalow. O’Riordan then played a super second last to lead by 30m for the last shot. Wilmot closed with a huge bowl to O’Regan’s. O’Riordan’s bowl was too tight and it hit a wall 30m hind.

Earlier John Young beat Johnny O’Driscoll by a bowl. A great shot to the foot of Barry’s hill gave him the initiative and he gained a bowl to the line. Frank Kiely beat John Cahalane by two bowls in the opening score of the series at Bauravilla on Saturday. A good rub with his second to the cross gave Kiely the edge. He had a bowl at the rock and two at the bridge.

At Ballinacurra, Denis Wilmot got two great shots from Perrott’s to the bridge to raise a bowl on David Hubbard, He held that lead to the line. Cian Boyle beat Mick Hurley by two bowls in Monday’s main score of the series.

Hurley had a good lead after four through Brinny cross. He lost ground with his next and Boyle was level after five to the waterworks. Boyle went two bowls clear after a big shot over the bridge, which put the contest out of reach.

Kenneth Murphy beat Mark Sheahan in the opening score on Saturday. Jerry Murphy beat Jim Coffey in the last shot in the return. He was just fore at the bridge, but Coffey fought back and led for the last shot. Murphy closed with a big shot, which Coffey missed. Maurice Connolly was brilliant in his bowl-of- odds win over Paul Walsh.