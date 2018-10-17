Bellinger stars as Dodgers beat Brewers to level Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 to level up their National League Championship Series.

Cody Bellinger was the star as the Dodgers hit back after Monday's defeat to leave the best-of-seven series locked at 2-2.

Bellinger took a diving one-handed catch at right field to rob Lorenzo Cain of extra bases in the 10th.

And then in the 13th, the 23-year-old won the game with the first walk-off hit of his career.

The Boston Red Sox lead their American League Championship Series 2-1 following a thumping 8-2 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox were only leading 3-2 until Jackie Bradley Jr's grand slam sealed the win in the eighth inning.