Patriots survive close shave with gutsy Chiefs

By Kyle Hightower, AP

Young quarterbacks have always had a tough time winning in Gillette Stadium during the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era.

Add Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the list. The Patriots had their best offensive night of the 2018 season, amassing 500 total yards while getting another clutch performance from Brady in a 43-40 win over the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Brady passed for 340 yards and touchdown while running for another score and helped set up Stephen Gostkowski’s 28-yard, game-winning field goal as New England beat back a frantic second-half rally by the Chiefs. New England’s third straight win was Brady’s 200th as a starting quarter, tops all-time. He also passed former teammate Adam Vinatieri for most career wins in regular season and playoffs with 227.

I think we have a lot of clutch players,” Brady said. “I think we’ve no problem grinding it out. That’s what the football season’s all about.

The Patriots have now won three straight games since starting the season 1-2. And, at least offensively, they seem to be finding a groove following a slow start that included lopsided losses to Jacksonville and Detroit. It is the first blemish of the season for the Chiefs (5-1) and first loss as a starter for Kansas City’s 23-year-old QB Mahomes.

Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes as the Oakland Raiders endured another miserable outing at Wembley following a 27-3 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chicago Bears squandered an 11-point lead to Miami, who clinched a 31-28 win through Jason Sanders’ 47-yard field goal in the final moments of overtime.

Jason Myers set a New York Jets record for successful field goal attempts as they beat the Indianapolis Colts 42-34.

Philip Rivers threw a couple of touchdown passes to Tyrell Williams to help the Los Angeles Chargers see off the Cleveland Browns 38-14.

Antonio Brown ran in for a 31-yard touchdown in the final few seconds that sealed a 28-21 victory for Pittsburgh over Cincinnati.

The Atlanta Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak as Matt Ryan’s 354 yards and three touchdowns saw them edge out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-29.

The Washington Redskins pipped the Carolina Panthers 23-17, the Houston Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills 20-13 and the Minnesota Vikings overcame the Arizona Cardinals 27-17. The Rams beat Denver Broncos 23-20 while Dallas Cowboys’ beat Jacksonville Jaguars 40-7. The Baltimore Ravens shut out the Tennessee Titans 21-0.