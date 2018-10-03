Arthur McDonagh so close on glory road

By Séamus Ó Tuama

Thomas Mackle’s historic Hurley’s of Midleton King of the Roads four in a row overshadowed everything else at Ballincurrig last weekend.

However, Silke Tulk’s win over Kelly Mallon was also an incredible achievement. It ended Mallon’s bid for four in a row and it brought Tulk level with Catriona Kidney in second place on the roll of honour, on four wins. Mallon never got into her usual rhythm but was pushing for a last shot to glory until she played a poor bowl at the creamery.

There are invariably ‘what ifs’ at the end of any major sporting event. Arthur McDonagh will be haunted by more than a few after last weekend. But on two counts there are no longer any questions, his ability to compete at the highest level and his temperament under pressure.

He lost an outrageously brilliant King of the Roads final. Mackle’s last shot confirmed his indisputable status as champion. The battle that preceded it confirmed the equal heroism of the challenger.

Mackle has bottle, speed, aggression, accuracy, and the range of shots to get him out of any tight spot and out of sight of any player not ready for full-on combat.

Beating McDonagh’s last shot showed most of those traits in a single act. He was back smartly to throw, before the gallery had time to crowd his view. The shot was calculated to win, and it did just that.

McDonagh was devastated. What more could he have done? An overcooked second shot looked fatal, but he had the guts to chase down and get ahead of Mackle, to not blink when Mackle played what looked a knockout third last. And he delivered a last shot that would have cowed a lesser player than Mackle.

His win over David Murphy in Saturday’s semi-final banished the spectres of two lost Munster finals.

Murphy shaded the first two past Moore’s gate. Dutch champion, Mark Muntel, was already in trouble and drifted out of contention. McDonagh won a big lead with a brilliant third to the creamery. Murphy was past the no-play line in two more to keep up the pressure and was level after nine to Leahy’s. They both made the big corner in 10 and Murphy won a good lead with a brilliant 11th to light at the top of the short straight.

McDonagh then made a spectacular loft to reach Din Tough’s, only to see Murphy beat it. He followed with another massive bowl to the elbow to regain the lead, but there was nothing in it to the last throw. Murphy closed with a serious bowl to the end of the green. McDonagh’s reply was perfectly measured and beat it. Having Martin Coppinger on his tip was a huge bonus, but he still had to deliver the goods.

In the second semi-final, Killian Kingston gained new admirers too, even if he lost to Mackle. German champion Harm Weinstock showed flashes of genius, but never looked a winner. To conquer Ballincurrig, you need to acknowledge the road as much as your own talents. Though gifted, Weinstock depended too much on deft touches, and the road refused to yield.

Kingston’s second and third into the green had Mackle on the back foot. He extended his lead when Mackle played his next too low left. Mackle pressed on with two great bowls to Heaphy’s and when Kingston misplayed his bowl from the no-play line, it was level again. Kingston kept the lead to the long straight.

Mackle then played a monster shot to sight at Leahy’s. Kingston didn’t wilt. He matched him in the next two and had the lead back to 5m at the big corner. The decisive turn came when Kingston missed sight with his next, and Mackle made it. Kingston showed remarkable resolve and skill in his next series of shots. Like McDonagh on Sunday, he died with his boots on.

Overall the standard of bowling was exceptional. All the top contenders were on the line in 15, including Wayne Callanan in the Jim O’Driscoll Cup final.

Ulster’s Seán Donnelly and Adrian O’Reilly beat Denis Cooney and Michéal O’Sullivan in an extraordinary Charlie McCarthy Cup on Saturday. They matched each other in every single shot.

Malachy Lappin gave a polished performance against Michael O’Leary in the East Cork Oil trophy. A huge fifth to sight at the big corner gave him almost a bowl. O’Leary closed the gap again, but Lappin raised a full bowl with a brilliant ninth to Hegarty’s. That lead became the focus to the line.

The final series of All-Irelands for 2018 will be played at Wompatuck State Park near Boston on Saturday and Sunday. The champions from all four provinces, Britain, and North America will compete for Junior C, Novice I, and Novice II titles.