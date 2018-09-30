Lewis Hamilton takes victory in Russian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix to further extend his championship lead after Mercedes told Valtteri Bottas to move out of his team-mate's way.

The world champion is now 50 points clear of Sebastian Vettel by taking his eighth, but most controversial, victory of the year here at the Sochi Autodrom.

Bottas, who had controlled the opening half of the race after retaining his lead from pole position, crossed the line in second ahead of Hamilton's championship rival Vettel.

Hamilton now has the equivalent of two victories in his pocket with just five rounds remaining and 125 points left to play for.

Bottas toed the diplomatic line in his post-race interview.

"It was a difficult day," he said in quotes published on F1's official Twitter feed.

"It was a good result as a team but personally as everyone saw it was quite difficult. Lewis is fighting for the championship so we always have a plan, but it is what it is."

Hamilton described his team-mate as "a gentleman" for letting him by.

"Obviously, he's now not fighting for the championship," Hamilton said in quotes published on the Mercedes F1 Twitter account.

"Usually we'd be elated but I can understand how difficult it was for Valtteri. He did a fantastic job and deserved to win."

